Pak to officially nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

08:08

US President Donald Trump





The conflict ended in a ceasefire after several days of cross-border shelling.In a post shared on X, the government said the international community had "bore witness to unprovoked and unlawful Indian aggression, which constituted a grave violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives, including women, children, and the elderly," Dawn reported.





Following the Indian aggression, Pakistan "launched Operation Bunyanum Marsoos -- a measured, resolute, and precise military response", the post read.





It noted that the response was executed to exercise the country's "fundamental right to self-defence" and "carefully to re-establish deterrence", defending its "territorial integrity while consciously avoiding civilian harm," Dawn reported.





The post further read that "at a moment of heightened regional turbulence", President Trump "demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi," Dawn reported.





It continued that the US president "de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation, ultimately securing a ceasefire and averting a broader conflict between the two nuclear states that would have had catastrophic consequences for millions of people in the region and beyond," as reported by Dawn.





"This intervention stands as a testament to his [Trump's] role as a genuine peacemaker and his commitment to conflict resolution through dialogue," it added.





"Durable peace in South Asia would remain elusive until the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions concerning Jammu and Kashmir," it observed, as reported by Dawn.





The government noted that President Trump's leadership during the 2025 Pakistan-India crisis "manifestly showcases the continuation of his legacy of pragmatic diplomacy and effective peace-building". -- ANI

The Pakistani government has decided to formally recommend US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his "decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership" during the recent conflict between India and Pakistan, as reported by