Over 11K naval personnel, family to join Yoga Day celebrations at Vizag

00:42

File image





These naval participants would be occupying around 10 enclosures along the scenic R K Beach stretch, forming an integral part of the historic gathering, a spokesperson of the Navy said on Friday.





"In a parallel display at sea, yoga would also be practised on board Indian naval ships anchored off Visakhapatnam," he said.





The impressive maritime lineup would include frontline Eastern Fleet ships and two Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessels, stationed at Visakhapatnam anchorage off the R K Beach, the official said.





The ships, silhouetted against the Visakhapatnam skyline, stand as powerful symbols of the Indian Navy's commitment to the national vision of yoga.





This year's theme of International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'.





Elaborate arrangements have been made across the 26-km stretch from RK Beach in Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram for the Saturday's grand event. -- PTI

Over 11,000 naval personnel and their family members from the Navy's Eastern Naval Command would be participating in the grand Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam that will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, according to officials.