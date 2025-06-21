HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Operation Sindhu: 290 Indian students from Iran land in Delhi

Sat, 21 June 2025
08:21
Indian students, mostly from J-K, coming out of IGI airport after reaching Delhi/ANI Photo
A flight from Mashhad, Iran, carrying 290 Indian students, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir, landed at the Delhi Airport late Friday. 

The Indian government has launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate its nationals from the Middle Eastern country as hostilities escalate between Israel and Iran. 

Two more flights are scheduled to arrive later in the night, including one from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, around 3 am, bringing home around 1,000 Indian nationals. 

"Heartfelt thanks to the government of India, ministry of external affairs, and all concerned authorities for their timely intervention and support. A great relief for families who had been anxiously awaiting their return," the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said in a statement. 

In a special gesture, Iran opened its airspace to facilitate India's evacuation efforts. 

Students were earlier moved to Mashhad from Tehran, and the flights operated by an Iranian airline were coordinated by Indian authorities. -- PTI

