HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Op Sindhu continues, 517 Indians return from Iran

Sat, 21 June 2025
Share:
10:12
Indians who reached Delhi in a special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, early on Saturday./MEA India on X
Indians who reached Delhi in a special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, early on Saturday./MEA India on X
Ministry of external affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that so far, 517 Indian nationals have returned to India from Iran under Operation Sindhu.Jaiswal stated that a special flight from Turkmenistan's Ashgabat arrived in New Delhi on June 21. 

The Indian government has launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran, given the deteriorating situation as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "Operation Sindhu continues. A special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, landed in New Delhi at 0300 hrs on 21st June, bringing Indians from Iran home. With this, so far 517 Indian nationals from Iran have returned home under Operation Sindhu.

A fresh batch of Indian nationals evacuated from Iran landed safely in Delhi on Saturday under Operation Sindhu, as part of the Government of India's ongoing efforts to bring back its citizens from conflict-hit regions.

The Indian embassy in Tehran coordinated the safe movement of students, while the MEA ensured their safe return. 

An Indian national who was evacuated from Iran, Zaffar Abbas Naqvi, recounted how he and his family stayed indoors initially after hearing about the attack on Iran. 

They later moved to Mashhad, which also came under attack, prompting them to contact the Indian government.Naqvi praised the swift action taken by the government and thanked Prime Minister Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath for their support. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Op Sindhu continues, 517 Indians return from Iran
LIVE! Op Sindhu continues, 517 Indians return from Iran

Won't get Nobel Prize for 'stopping' Indo-Pak war: Trump
Won't get Nobel Prize for 'stopping' Indo-Pak war: Trump

He then went on to say that, however, he won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for any of his efforts.

Sacked Goa Minister Dares BJP
Sacked Goa Minister Dares BJP

'His dismissal could backfire -- not just as a PR problem, but as a crack in the BJP's coalition of castes and communities.'

No fuel for overaged vehicles in Delhi from July 1
No fuel for overaged vehicles in Delhi from July 1

These cameras will detect vehicles older than 10 years (diesel) or 15 years (petrol) and an alert will be sounded to the command centre and enforcement teams comprising traffic and transport department officials which will impound the...

Neeraj Chopra upstages Weber for Paris Diamond crown
Neeraj Chopra upstages Weber for Paris Diamond crown

The 27-year-old Chopra won the title with his first round throw of 88.16 metres in a star-studded field having five competitors in the 90m club. His second throw measured 85.10m and he then fouled his next three attempts before recording...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD