Op Sindhu continues, 517 Indians return from Iran

Indians who reached Delhi in a special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, early on Saturday.





The Indian government has launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran, given the deteriorating situation as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.





In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "Operation Sindhu continues. A special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, landed in New Delhi at 0300 hrs on 21st June, bringing Indians from Iran home. With this, so far 517 Indian nationals from Iran have returned home under Operation Sindhu.





A fresh batch of Indian nationals evacuated from Iran landed safely in Delhi on Saturday under Operation Sindhu, as part of the Government of India's ongoing efforts to bring back its citizens from conflict-hit regions.





The Indian embassy in Tehran coordinated the safe movement of students, while the MEA ensured their safe return.





An Indian national who was evacuated from Iran, Zaffar Abbas Naqvi, recounted how he and his family stayed indoors initially after hearing about the attack on Iran.





They later moved to Mashhad, which also came under attack, prompting them to contact the Indian government.Naqvi praised the swift action taken by the government and thanked Prime Minister Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath for their support. -- ANI

Ministry of external affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that so far, 517 Indian nationals have returned to India from Iran under Operation Sindhu.Jaiswal stated that a special flight from Turkmenistan's Ashgabat arrived in New Delhi on June 21.