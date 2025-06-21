HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Now, DGCA slaps show-cause notice on Air India

Sat, 21 June 2025
Aviation safety watchdog DGCA has slapped a show-cause notice on Tata Group-owned Air India for violating flight duty time limitations (FDTL) norms for the crew, sources said on Saturday.
   
These violations were found during the spot checks of the airline's Bengaluru-London flights of May 16 and 17, where in the FDTL had exceeded 10-hour limit, as per the notice.
 
"...during a spot check, it has been observed that the Accountable Manager of Air India operated two flights from Bangalore to London (Al133) on 16 May 2025 and 17 May 2025, both of which exceeded the stipulated flight time limit of 10 hours," the DGCA said in the notice, citing violation of Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR Section 7, Series J Part III).
 
Comments from Air India on the notice were awaited.
 
"It is further noted that the Accountable Manager of Air India Ltd has failed to ensure adherence to the provisions and compliance requirements...," the regulator said in the notice.
 
The DGCA has asked Air India to explain within seven days why "action should not be taken for these violations, as per the notice." -- PTI 

