Navy joins YogAndhra with participation of 11,000 naval personnel, families

09:25





Eastern Naval Command is proud to join hands with YogAndhra 2025, a landmark initiative spearheaded by the ministry of ayush and the state government of Andhra Pradesh, celebrating the International Day of Yoga in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam, an official statement from the Indian Navy said.





In solidarity with the citizens of Vizag and demonstrating commitment to holistic well-being, over 11,000 naval personnel and their family members from Eastern Naval Command would be participating in the grand morning yoga session with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, the statement added.





These naval participants would be occupying around 10 enclosures along the 30-km-long RK Beach stretch, forming an integral part of the historic gathering.





In a parallel display at sea, yoga would also be practiced on board Indian Naval ships anchored off Visakhapatnam.





The impressive maritime lineup would include frontline Eastern Fleet ships and two Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessels, stationed at the Visakhapatnam anchorage off the RK Beach.These ships, silhouetted against the Vizag skyline, stand as powerful symbols of the Indian Navy's commitment to the national vision of "Yoga for One Earth, One Health." -- ANI

