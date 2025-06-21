HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MP: Stones pelted at Rajdhani Express, one lands on passenger's plate

Sat, 21 June 2025
Stones were thrown at a Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh, prompting the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to launch an investigation, an official said on Saturday.

Nobody was injured in the incident that took place on Friday night when KSR BengaluruHazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express (22691) was between Rani Kamlapati (earlier Habibganj) and Bhopal stations, the official said. 

A passenger said a stone broke the window glass and landed on his plate while he was having dinner. 

RPF Bhopal Division Commandant Prashant Yadav said they have registered a case on the complaint of one Deepak Kumar, who was on seat number 41 in the B-4 coach. 

"Stones were pelted at the train around 10.30 pm, and a complaint was raised through the Rail Madad portal at 10.42 pm. Investigations are underway, and we will crack the case in a day or two," he said.

Maharashtra BJP leader Chandan Goswami told PTI from Delhi that he was sitting in seat number 9 of the B-4 coach when it was targeted.

"Luckily, I escaped as the stones hit below the window glass," he said. 

He said the vandals must be arrested immediately. "Authorities must ensure that such incidents do not take place again," he said.

Shubham Das, who was also travelling on the train, said the railway administration replaced the broken window glass. -- PTI

