Marriage proposal turned down, man shoots at 2 sisters

Sat, 21 June 2025
19:07
image
A man opened fire at two sisters in Haryana's Jind district after their parents reportedly turned down his proposal to marry one of the siblings, police said on Saturday. 
 
Shinu (25) and Ritu (23) were returning home when Sunil, the accused, opened fire at them near a railway barrier at Pillu Khera village on Friday evening, they said. 

The siblings were rushed to the civil hospital from where they were referred to PGIMS, Rohtak. 

DSP (Safidon) Gaurav Sharma said a case has been registered against Sunil, who is absconding, under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and efforts are on to arrest him.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sunil is the brother-in-law of the elder sister of Shinu and Ritu, who married at Popra village in Karnal district, the DSP said. 

Sunil wanted to marry Ritu but the family members were against it.

Angered by the refusal, he opened fire at the two sisters, the officer said. -- PTI

