International Yoga Day celebrated at UN with special meditation session

11:08

File image





Eminent physician, author and wellness guru Deepak Chopra led the session at the UN headquarters hosted by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations to mark the day on Friday evening.





Colourful yoga mats were neatly arranged at the North Lawns of the UN headquarters as over 1,200 yoga practitioners, diplomats, UN officials, members of the diplomatic corps and the diaspora community participated in the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations.





India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador P Harish, in his welcome address, said that this year's theme for the day - Yoga for One Earth, One Health' is rooted in the One Earth, One Health' approach introduced during India's G20 presidency in 2023.





"The theme underscores the vital truth that our personal wellness and planetary wellness are inseparably linked. In caring for ourselves, we begin to care for Earth, reflecting the enduring Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', or the whole world is one family," he said.





Harish said that at a time when stress, lifestyle diseases and mental health challenges are on the rise, yoga offers a steady, time-tested path that helps one find "calm within ourselves and live more peacefully within ourselves and with those around us."





Chopra led a special guided meditation session on the occasion.





"As has been said many times before, God's language is silence. Everything else is poor translation. Even the guided mediation, poor translation," Chopra said as he concluded the session amid applause from the participants.





The event also featured Common Yoga Protocol sessions and an advanced Yoga demonstration with music, conducted by the Art of Living. -- PTI

Yoga offers a time-tested path to live more peacefully at a time when stress and mental health challenges are on the rise, India's envoy to the UN has said at a special guided meditation session here to mark International Yoga Day.