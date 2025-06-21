HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India evacuating all Indian nationals in Iran: Embassy

Sat, 21 June 2025
14:01
India is evacuating all its citizens from Iran, the Indian mission in Tehran said on Saturday, amid Iran's ongoing conflict with Israel.
   
In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Tehran provided emergency contact numbers and the link to a Telegram channel.
 
"The Indian Embassy in Iran is evacuating all Indian Nationals in Iran. The Embassy may be contacted either on the Telegram channel or over the emergency contact numbers. +989010144557, +989128109115 +989128109109," it said.
 
In another post, the embassy said that its evacuation efforts will also cover citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka.
 
"On request of the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the Indian Embassy's evacuation efforts in Iran will also cover Citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka," it said.
 
"The citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka may urgently reach out to the Embassy, either on the Telegram channel or over the emergency contact numbers. +989010144557; +989128109115; +989128109109," it added.
 
India on Wednesday announced the launch of "Operation Sindhu" to evacuate its nationals from Iran after its conflict with Israel showed no sign of letting up. The conflict has entered its second week. 
 
On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that over 500 Indian nationals have returned home from Iran under Operation Sindhu so far. -- PTI 

