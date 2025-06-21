HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Honeymoon murder: Sonam, Raj sent to 13-day judicial custody

Sat, 21 June 2025
A local court in Shillong on Saturday remanded Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged boyfriend Raj to 13-day judicial custody in connection with the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.   

The police custody for the two prime accused Raja's wife Sonam, and Raj ended on Saturday, and the special investigation team probing the case did not seek an extension, officials said.

"The accused were remanded to 13-day judicial custody. The police did not seek extension of the custody," Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda said.

Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while honeymooning in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23. His highly decomposed body was found in a gorge on June 2. -- PTI

