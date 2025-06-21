Haryana CM announces 5-min yoga break in govt offices

16:17

Asserting that yoga is an "art of living", Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday announced that a five-minute yoga break will be introduced in all government offices along with a uniform yoga curriculum that will be implemented in all universities and colleges of the state.

Saini was addressing a gathering at a state level programme marking the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) at the Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra. The session was led by yoga guru Ramdev.





Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, state's AYUSH and Health Minister Kumari Arti Singh Rao and MP Naveen Jindal were also present at the event.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was live broadcasted during the event for all the participants.





While more than one lakh people gathered at the sacred Brahma Sarovar for the state-level event, nearly 20 lakh participants joined yoga sessions held across 22 districts and 121 blocks of the state.





In his address, Saini said this year's theme, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," signifies that yoga is not just for individual well-being but for the welfare of all humanity.





"Yoga is just not a form of exercise but also an important science for living a healthy, happy, and peaceful life.





"Yoga is an art of living," he asserted, urging people to make it part of their lives.





On the occasion, the chief minister announced that to promote yoga research in universities, a 'Yoga Lekhak Protsahan Yojana' (Yoga Writer Incentive Scheme) will be launched, with outstanding authors to be honoured annually.





Additionally, 100 new yoga and 'vyayamshalas' will be established this financial year. Currently, there are 883 vyayamshalas already operating in the state.





An international meditation hall will also be built at Shri Krishna AYUSH University in Kurukshetra, he said. -- PTI