HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

DGCA seeks details of AI inspections, audits since 2024

Sat, 21 June 2025
Share:
21:55
image
Aviation safety regulator DGCA has asked flight operations inspectors to provide details of all inspections and audits conducted for Air India since 2024, sources said on Saturday.
   
The details on the findings of the inspections and audits will have to be submitted by Sunday, they said. 
 
In an e-mailed communication, which came a day after the regulator issued a show-cause notice to the airline for flight duty time limitations (FDTL) violation, and also ordered removal of the airline's three senior officials from their respective roles for certain lapses, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought these details for 2024 and 2025 (to date), the sources said.
 
The data has been sought on planned and unplanned inspections, audit, cockpit/ enroute, station facility, ramp and cabin inspection among others, as per the communication.
 
The Tata Group airline has been facing intense scrutiny since one of its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on June 12, killing over 270 people on board and on the ground.
 
The inspection and audit details sought by the safety regulator include findings on ramp and cabin, among others. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

1st TEST Updates: Bumrah strikes; Duckett out for 62
1st TEST Updates: Bumrah strikes; Duckett out for 62

IndiGo flight diverted mid-air after 'mayday' call
IndiGo flight diverted mid-air after 'mayday' call

According to Indigo, the flight finally landed safely in Bengaluru at about 8.20 pm on June 19.

Man kills daughter-in-law, buries body in pit outside home
Man kills daughter-in-law, buries body in pit outside home

The motive behind the murder is yet to be revealed, even though the accused said he killed the woman because she caused a rift in the household.

Yoga should be done in mosques but not...: Muslim cleric
Yoga should be done in mosques but not...: Muslim cleric

"I have supported yoga but opposed Surya Namaskar. Muslims cannot perform Surya Namaskar. Surya Namaskar is an act within yoga. Every man and woman should do yoga. Yoga should be done in madrasas and mosques too. But Surya Namaskar is...

Sachin breaks down Pant's 'clever' strategy
Sachin breaks down Pant's 'clever' strategy

Pant's effort earned accolades from Tendulkar, who lauded the wicketkeeper-batter's paddle sweep.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD