DGCA asks Air India to fire 3 officials

Sat, 21 June 2025
12:55
Aviation safety regulator DGCA has ordered Air India to remove its three officials, including a divisional vice president, from all roles and responsibilities related to crew scheduling and rostering, sources said on Saturday.
   
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in its order on June 20, also asked the Tata Group-owned airline to initiate internal disciplinary proceedings against these officials without delay.
 
The three officials include a divisional vice president of the airline, as per the DGCA order. -- PTI

