Boy sexually assaulted in UP village, 2 held

16:27

Two men allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy in a village here, recorded the act and shared the video online. Both men have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint lodged, the men allegedly took the boy to a field on Friday, saying they were taking him for a bath in a tube well.

Rohit Kumar allegedly sexually assaulted the boy while his friend Sakib recorded the act. They are alleged to have later circulated the video on social media, police said.

Bhopa Station House Officer (SHO) Om Prakash Singh told reporters on Saturday that a case has been registered against Rohit and Sakib under relevant sections of BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Both of them have been taken into custody, he said. -- PTI