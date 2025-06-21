HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Boy sexually assaulted in UP village, 2 held

Sat, 21 June 2025
Share:
16:27
image
Two men allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy in a village here, recorded the act and shared the video online. Both men have been arrested, police said on Saturday. 
   
According to the complaint lodged, the men allegedly took the boy to a field on Friday, saying they were taking him for a bath in a tube well. 
 
Rohit Kumar allegedly sexually assaulted the boy while his friend Sakib recorded the act. They are alleged to have later circulated the video on social media, police said.
 
Bhopa Station House Officer (SHO) Om Prakash Singh told reporters on Saturday that a case has been registered against Rohit and Sakib under relevant sections of BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Both of them have been taken into custody, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: Gill out for 147; India lose 4th wicket
1st Test Updates: Gill out for 147; India lose 4th wicket

LIVE! Sharing video footage of polling booths breaches...: EC
LIVE! Sharing video footage of polling booths breaches...: EC

Bihar govt increases old age, widow pension ahead of poll
Bihar govt increases old age, widow pension ahead of poll

The beneficiaries will get increased pensions of Rs 1,100 from July.

Amid crisis, Air India asked to remove 3 officials
Amid crisis, Air India asked to remove 3 officials

The three officials include a divisional vice president of the airline, as per the DGCA order.

Sacked Goa Minister Dares BJP
Sacked Goa Minister Dares BJP

'His dismissal could backfire -- not just as a PR problem, but as a crack in the BJP's coalition of castes and communities.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD