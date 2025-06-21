HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Any terror attack on India will prove heavy on Pak; Op Sindoor not over: Rajnath

Sat, 21 June 2025
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday warned Pakistan that any future terror attack on Indian soil will have serious consequences on the country as Operation Sindoor is not over yet and India is ready to take any action against the menace. 

Addressing troops of Udhampur-based northern command here after joining them on the occasion of International Yoga Day, the defence minister said Operation Sindoor conveyed a message to Pakistan that their "thousand cut" policy against India is not going to succeed. 

"Operation Sindoor is not over yet... through this operation, we have told Pakistan that continuing terrorism against India will not be tolerated and the response will get from bad to worse," Singh, flanked by Army chief Upendra Dwivedi, said. -- PTI

