HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AI plane crash: Last rites of crew member held near Pune

Sat, 21 June 2025
Share:
11:22
image
Relatives and friends gave an emotional farewell to Irfan Shaikh, a crew member of the ill-fated Air India that crashed in Ahmedabad last week, as his remains were laid to rest at Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra on Saturday. 

The Shaikh family received 22-year-old Irfan's remains after a DNA match on Friday, and they were brought to Pune in the early hours of the day. 

The final rites were held at a graveyard in Nehru Nagar in the presence of family, neighbours, friends, and leaders from across political parties. 

Irfan was on board the London-bound Air India flight, AI 171, that crashed into a building in a medical college complex moments after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 21. 

A total of 241 persons on board the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft were killed in the crash, along with 29 others on the ground. 

"Irfan joined the aviation industry as a cabin crew member two years ago after completing a course. He initially worked with Vistara, and after the Air India-Vistara merger, he began flying on international routes," a relative said. 

The youngster had big dreams and was determined to excel in the field, but the crash shattered all those dreams, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Op Sindhu continues, 517 Indians return from Iran
LIVE! Op Sindhu continues, 517 Indians return from Iran

'Yoga Is The Pause Button Humanity Needs'
'Yoga Is The Pause Button Humanity Needs'

'My request to the world -- let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of yoga for humanity 2.0 where inner peace becomes global policy.'

Won't get Nobel Prize for 'stopping' Indo-Pak war: Trump
Won't get Nobel Prize for 'stopping' Indo-Pak war: Trump

He then went on to say that, however, he won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for any of his efforts.

Sacked Goa Minister Dares BJP
Sacked Goa Minister Dares BJP

'His dismissal could backfire -- not just as a PR problem, but as a crack in the BJP's coalition of castes and communities.'

PIX: New Gen India Arrives In Style!
PIX: New Gen India Arrives In Style!

IMAGES from Day 1 of the 1st Test between England and India at Headingley in Leeds on Friday

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD