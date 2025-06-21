23 global records set on Yoga Day in Vizag: Naidu

17:14

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said here that the state set 23 global records -- two Guinness Records and 21 World Book of Records -- on the 11th International Yoga Day on Saturday.





Addressing media persons after performing Yoga along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu said 3.03 lakh people have gathered here to perform the ancient lifestyle art, creating a world record for most people performing Yoga at a single location.





The southern state aimed to attract five lakh people for the single location record, but managed to assemble around 3.03 lakh enthusiasts.





"A total of 23 global records comprising 21 World Book of Records and two Guinness Records were created," said Naidu, elaborating on the yoga day feats.





However, the exact number of participants will be announced by the Guinness World Records authorities, he said.





Describing the 11th International Yoga Day celebration as a grand success, Naidu expressed joy over 22,122 tribal students simultaneously performing 108 Surya namaskar for 108 minutes in one location, thus creating the second Guinness World Record. This feat was achieved on Friday at Andhra University.





"Today, Visakhapatnam saw two mighty oceans, with Bay of Bengal on one side, and a boundless sea of yoga practitioners on the other. I joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lakhs of citizens to celebrate International Yoga Day and mark the success of our Yogandhra campaign," said Naidu in a post on X.





He thanked Modi for giving the opportunity to host this event and for his 'inspiring presence'.





"This historic gathering shows our commitment to health through the power of yoga. I commend every participant, organiser, and volunteer who made this record-breaking event possible. Let's keep moving forward towards a healthier and happier Andhra Pradesh with regular yoga practice," he said. -- PTI