HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Woman Maoist with Rs 8 lakh bounty gunned down in Chhattisgarh

Fri, 20 June 2025
Share:
23:48
image
A woman Naxalite with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Friday morning, a police official said. 

The gunfight broke out on a forested hill under Chhotebethiya police station limits when a joint team of District Reserve Guard and Border Security Force was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Kanker superintendent of police Indira Kalyan Elesela said. 

The operation was launched between Amatola and Kalpar villages based on inputs about the presence of ultras of the banned Maoist movement on the other side of the Kotri river, he said. 

The body of a woman Maoist clad in 'uniform' along with one .303 rifle, seven round of ammunition, one indigenous BGL (barrel grenade launcher), one walkie-talkie set, two mobile chargers and batteries, Maoist literature and documents, medicines and a large quantity of daily utility items were recovered from the spot, he said. 

"Preliminary identification suggests the deceased Naxal cadre is Shanti alias Deve, a native of Gundem in Bijapur district. Shanti was earlier active in Gobra Area Committee of the Maoists in Gariaband district. Later she became active in North Bastar Division and was associated with People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) company numbers 5 and 7," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

PIX: New Gen India Arrives In Style!
PIX: New Gen India Arrives In Style!

IMAGES from Day 1 of the 1st Test between England and India at Headingley in Leeds on Friday

LIVE! 'Russia will be in touch with all sides to Iran-Israel war'
LIVE! 'Russia will be in touch with all sides to Iran-Israel war'

Air India cancels 8 flights; bookings decline by up to 20%
Air India cancels 8 flights; bookings decline by up to 20%

Air India has cancelled eight flights, including four international services, on Friday due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons, the airline said.

220 crash victims identified, 202 bodies handed over
220 crash victims identified, 202 bodies handed over

Over a week after 270 people were killed in the Ahmedabad plane crash, 220 victims have been identified through DNA tests, and the mortal remains of 202 of them were handed over to their families, a Gujarat minister said on Friday.

Will Tharoor join BJP? Union min Suresh Gopi says.....
Will Tharoor join BJP? Union min Suresh Gopi says.....

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Friday said that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has to decide whether he wants to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and the changes seen in him were the outcome of understanding the people's interests.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD