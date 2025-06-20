Woman Maoist with Rs 8 lakh bounty gunned down in Chhattisgarh

23:48





The gunfight broke out on a forested hill under Chhotebethiya police station limits when a joint team of District Reserve Guard and Border Security Force was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Kanker superintendent of police Indira Kalyan Elesela said.





The operation was launched between Amatola and Kalpar villages based on inputs about the presence of ultras of the banned Maoist movement on the other side of the Kotri river, he said.





The body of a woman Maoist clad in 'uniform' along with one .303 rifle, seven round of ammunition, one indigenous BGL (barrel grenade launcher), one walkie-talkie set, two mobile chargers and batteries, Maoist literature and documents, medicines and a large quantity of daily utility items were recovered from the spot, he said.





"Preliminary identification suggests the deceased Naxal cadre is Shanti alias Deve, a native of Gundem in Bijapur district. Shanti was earlier active in Gobra Area Committee of the Maoists in Gariaband district. Later she became active in North Bastar Division and was associated with People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) company numbers 5 and 7," he said. -- PTI

A woman Naxalite with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Friday morning, a police official said.