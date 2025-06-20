Western Railway suburban services hit due to breakdown of overhead wire

22:29

The incident occurred around 6.55 pm, leading to major delays and cancellations on the Vasai Road-Dahanu Road section, officials said.





Restoration efforts were underway, officials said in a statement issued at 10 pm, adding that services on the UP line could resume by 10.45 pm and those on DOWN line by 11.45 pm. -- PTI

Train services on the Western Railway's suburban network were severely disrupted on Thursday evening following a breakdown of the Overhead Equipment near Palghar station, 100 km from Mumbai.