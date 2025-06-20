HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Western Railway suburban services hit due to breakdown of overhead wire

Fri, 20 June 2025
22:29
File image
Train services on the Western Railway's suburban network were severely disrupted on Thursday evening following a breakdown of the Overhead Equipment near Palghar station, 100 km from Mumbai. 

The incident occurred around 6.55 pm, leading to major delays and cancellations on the Vasai Road-Dahanu Road section, officials said. 

Restoration efforts were underway, officials said in a statement issued at 10 pm, adding that services on the UP line could resume by 10.45 pm and those on DOWN line by 11.45 pm. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st TEST Updates: Gill hits century; India go past 300
LIVE! Two evacuation flights from Iran to land in Delhi tonight
Air India cancels 8 flights; bookings decline by up to 20%
Air India has cancelled eight flights, including four international services, on Friday due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons, the airline said.

220 crash victims identified, 202 bodies handed over
Over a week after 270 people were killed in the Ahmedabad plane crash, 220 victims have been identified through DNA tests, and the mortal remains of 202 of them were handed over to their families, a Gujarat minister said on Friday.

Will Tharoor join BJP? Union min Suresh Gopi says.....
Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Friday said that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has to decide whether he wants to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and the changes seen in him were the outcome of understanding the people's interests.

