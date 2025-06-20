Two evacuation flights from Iran to land in Delhi tonight

21:56

File image





According to sources, two evacuation flights will be arriving in India tonight.





The first flight is expected to land in Delhi around 11:30 pm, and the second flight will also land in Delhi around 3 pm.





The first flight will come from Mashhad, and the second flight will be coming from Ashgabat.





The Indian government has launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran, given the deteriorating situation as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.





Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah provided an update on the evacuation of Indian students, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir, stranded in Iran due to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, emphasising the use of land routes to Armenia for their safe return.





He said over 300 to 400 students are expected to reach safer zones by today, from where they will be repatriated to India via Armenia.





He stated, "We cannot evacuate them overnight because no airports are open, no ports are operational. We are first bringing them by road to cities where there is no bombing, and from there, efforts are being made to bring them back to India via Armenia. Today, we expect around 300 to 400 more students to arrive, most of whom are from Jammu and Kashmir. We will bring them back home safely, and there is a sense of hope all around." -- ANI

Two flights are scheduled to arrive in Delhi tonight as part of Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Iran due to the Israel-Iran conflict.