Southwest Monsoon advances over Bihar, Eastern UP

Fri, 20 June 2025
17:24
The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into most parts of Bihar and some more regions of eastern Uttar Pradesh as of June 19, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

According to the weather department, the deepening monsoon activity is set to bring very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to isolated places across Gujarat, north Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Odisha on Wednesday, with Jharkhand bracing for similar weather on both June 19 and 20. In East and Central India, extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Jharkhand on June 19. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

1st TEST Updates: Sudharsan out for duck; India 2 down
LIVE! Chandrasekaran pays tribute to AI victims at TaMo AGM
Air India cancels 4 international, 4 domestic flights
Air India has cancelled eight flights, including four international services, on Friday due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons, the airline said.

ACB grills Sisodia for 3 hrs in school scam case
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday questioned for over three hours by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in an alleged graft case related to the construction of classrooms in government schools here, officials...

'Even Something Small Could Hold Clues'
'The crash site must be secured because something small -- like a pipe or hydraulic line -- could hold a critical clue.'

