Southwest Monsoon advances over Bihar, Eastern UP

17:24





According to the weather department, the deepening monsoon activity is set to bring very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to isolated places across Gujarat, north Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Odisha on Wednesday, with Jharkhand bracing for similar weather on both June 19 and 20. In East and Central India, extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Jharkhand on June 19. -- ANI

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into most parts of Bihar and some more regions of eastern Uttar Pradesh as of June 19, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).