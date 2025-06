16:38





The BSE Sensex surged 1,046.30 points to settle at 82,408.17, while the NSE Nifty jumped 319.15 points, ending the day at 25,112.40. Among the Nifty 50 constituents, 44 stocks ended in the green, with only 6 closing in the red, indicating broad-based market strength. -- PTI

The Indian stock market witnessed a powerful rally on Friday, with benchmark indices closing significantly higher, buoyed by widespread buying across sectors and strong investor sentiment.