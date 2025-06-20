HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Russia will be in touch with all sides to Iran-Israel war'

Fri, 20 June 2025
Russia will continue to maintain contacts with all sides, including the US, regarding the situation between Iran and Israel, as he intends to 'stop the bloodshed', Russian deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov said, Tass reported.

Bogdanov said that the number of such contacts will increase in the next few days, as per Tass.

According to Bogdanov, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lately held over a hundred meetings and talks with Arab leaders.

"I think, these days, the number of such contacts will grow, because our task is, certainly, to persuade everybody to stop the bloodshed and sit down at the negotiating table," the senior Russian diplomat explained.

"I will not guess what will happen next now because the situation is very dangerous, indeed, as strikes are being delivered on Iranian nuclear and energy facilities. Radiation leakage that, of course, knows no borders, may occur. And this, of course, is very dangerous for adjacent countries, especially Gulf countries. And this poses a danger to all of us. And in this connection, we will continue this communication, including with the US leadership," Bogdanov said, who also serves as Russian special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, addressing a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation, aimed at Iran's nuclear program. 

Less than 24 hours later, Iran carried out a retaliatory strike. Both sides reported casualties and damage, and acknowledged several facilities had been hit. Mutual strikes are ongoing. -- ANI

