Rupee rises 14 paise to close at 86.59 against US dollar

A strong show in the domestic equity markets, and FII inflows further supported the local unit, according to forex traders.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.65 against the US dollar and traded in a narrow range of 86.55-86.67 before settling at 86.59 (provisional), up 14 paise.





The rupee had lost 30 paise to close at an over two-month low of 86.73 against the dollar on Thursday, logging a combined loss of 69 paise during the past three sessions. -- PTI

