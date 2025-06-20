HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Regime change in Iran unacceptable: Russia

Fri, 20 June 2025
10:58
The damaged Soroka hospital in Israel. Amir Cohen/Reuters
Regime change in Iran would be 'unacceptable,' and the assassination of the country's supreme leader would 'open the Pandora's box,' Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Sky News in an interview released early on Friday.

Asked how Russia would react if Israel, with US assistance, were to assassinate Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Peskov told Sky News' Ivor Bennett: "Very negatively, we would strongly disapprove it. It will lead to an action coming from inside Iran," Peskov said. 

"It would lead to the birth of extremist moods in Iran and those who are speaking about (killing Khamenei), they should keep it in mind." 

Peskov also said that "(regime change in Iran) is unimaginable. It should be unacceptable, even talking about that should be unacceptable for everyone," according to Sky News.

The comments appear to be the Kremlin's strongest yet about the conflict between Israel and Iran, a key Russian ally in the Middle East. Russia and Iran have long had close diplomatic and military ties, a relationship that has only strengthened following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which was itself an attempt to topple a democratically elected government in Kyiv.

-- CNN.

