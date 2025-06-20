PM came to seek votes, not for development: Prashant Kishor

14:18





Speaking to ANI, Kishor said, "PM is not coming for the first time... PM Modi is not coming for the welfare and development of Bihar but to seek votes for the BJP and NDA."





Kishor questioned the Prime Minister's claims about new development projects in the state, pointing out that some of the initiatives were already functional.





"The locomotive factory is already there in Marhowrah; it is nothing new," he said, referring to the manufacturing unit often highlighted in government speeches. The Jan Suraaj founder further accused the Prime Minister of ignoring critical issues that matter to the people of Bihar. "PM should speak on the sugar mill which is closed there," he said. He added that residents of Bihar have grown disillusioned over the years due to repeated unfulfilled promises.





"For the last 10-12 years, people have seen that announcements are made but nothing happens," he stated. Raising the issue of large-scale migration from Bihar, Kishor questioned the Centre's commitment to creating opportunities in the state.





"PM should tell when the migration of children from Bihar will stop," he demanded. On Thursday, Prashant Kishor slammed PM Modi's visit to Bihar, labelling it political campaigning funded by the state's taxpayers.

