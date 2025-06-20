Pak PM Sharif reaffirms willingness to talk with India

23:08

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif/File image





He conveyed this during a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to a statement posted by the state-run Pakistan Television on X.





During their warm and cordial conversation, the prime minister conveyed his best wishes to US President Donald Trump, it said.





He praised the President for his bold leadership and appreciated secretary Rubio's proactive diplomacy that "played a pivotal role in helping Pakistan and India to arrive at a ceasefire understanding".





Sharif said that President Trump's positive statements about Pakistan are most encouraging for a durable peace in South Asia, which can only be made possible by initiating meaningful dialogue between Pakistan and India.





In this context, he reaffirmed Pakistan's willingness for talks with India on all outstanding issues, including Jammu & Kashmir, the Indus Water Treaty, trade and counter-terrorism, the state-run PTV said.





India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.





The situation in the Middle East, particularly the Iran-Israel crisis, was also discussed, where the PM emphasised the need to find a peaceful resolution to this grave crisis, through dialogue and diplomacy. -- PTI

