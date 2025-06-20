HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

One killed, four injured as train ploughs into push trolley in Bihar

Fri, 20 June 2025
Share:
18:17
image
A railway personnel was killed and four others were injured on Friday when the Awadh Assam Express coming from Delhi ploughed into a push trolley in Katihar district of Bihar, a senior official said. 

According to Manoj Kumar Singh, the additional divisional railway manager, Katihar, the trolleyman died on the spot while the injured persons were rushed to a hospital. 

"The push trolley had been deployed for routine patrolling work. We have ordered a high-level inquiry to ascertain any lapses that may have resulted in the train number 15910 colliding with the trolley", said the ADRM. 

He added that normal traffic was soon restored on the Katihar-Barauni down line and the train also left for its onward journey. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st TEST Updates: Jaiswal, Gill take India past 100
1st TEST Updates: Jaiswal, Gill take India past 100

LIVE! Declined Trump's invite to US for Lord Jagannath: Modi
LIVE! Declined Trump's invite to US for Lord Jagannath: Modi

Air India cancels 4 international, 4 domestic flights
Air India cancels 4 international, 4 domestic flights

Air India has cancelled eight flights, including four international services, on Friday due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons, the airline said.

ACB grills Sisodia for 3 hrs in school scam case
ACB grills Sisodia for 3 hrs in school scam case

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday questioned for over three hours by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in an alleged graft case related to the construction of classrooms in government schools here, officials...

'Even Something Small Could Hold Clues'
'Even Something Small Could Hold Clues'

'The crash site must be secured because something small -- like a pipe or hydraulic line -- could hold a critical clue.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD