One killed, four injured as train ploughs into push trolley in Bihar

18:17





According to Manoj Kumar Singh, the additional divisional railway manager, Katihar, the trolleyman died on the spot while the injured persons were rushed to a hospital.





"The push trolley had been deployed for routine patrolling work. We have ordered a high-level inquiry to ascertain any lapses that may have resulted in the train number 15910 colliding with the trolley", said the ADRM.





He added that normal traffic was soon restored on the Katihar-Barauni down line and the train also left for its onward journey. -- PTI

