Follow Rediff on:      
Nine killed in car-truck collision in Bengal

Fri, 20 June 2025
11:33
Nine people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a car in West Bengal's Purulia district on Friday morning, police said. The accident occurred around 6.30 am on NH-18 in Namshol village within the Balarampur Police Station limits in the district, an officer said. 

"The head-on collision took place between an SUV and a truck on the highway, killing all nine occupants of the four-wheeler," Balarampur Police Station in-charge Soumyadeep Mallick told PTI. The police are investigating the matter. PTI

