NASA puts off Sunday launch of Shuks' space flight

08:14

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has put off Sunday's launch of the Axiom-4 mission carrying Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three others to the International Space Station and a new date will be announced in the coming days.



'NASA has made the decision to stand down from a launch on Sunday, June 22, and will target a new launch date in the coming days,' Axiom Space said in a statement.



The space agency needs additional time to continue evaluating International Space Station operations after recent repair work in the aft (back) most segment of the orbital laboratory's Zvezda service module, it said.



Because of the space station's interconnected and interdependent systems, NASA wants to ensure the station is ready for additional crew members, and the agency is taking the time necessary to review data, the Axiom Space statement said. -- PTI