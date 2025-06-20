HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NASA puts off Sunday launch of Shuks' space flight

Fri, 20 June 2025
Share:
08:14
image
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has put off Sunday's launch of the Axiom-4 mission carrying Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three others to the International Space Station and a new date will be announced in the coming days.

'NASA has made the decision to stand down from a launch on Sunday, June 22, and will target a new launch date in the coming days,' Axiom Space said in a statement.

The space agency needs additional time to continue evaluating International Space Station operations after recent repair work in the aft (back) most segment of the orbital laboratory's Zvezda service module, it said.

Because of the space station's interconnected and interdependent systems, NASA wants to ensure the station is ready for additional crew members, and the agency is taking the time necessary to review data, the Axiom Space statement said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NASA puts off Sunday launch of Shuks' space flight
LIVE! NASA puts off Sunday launch of Shuks' space flight

Trump gives two weeks to Iran before military action
Trump gives two weeks to Iran before military action

United States President Donald Trump has opened a two-week window for diplomacy with Iran before deciding on military action, aiming to restart stalled negotiations amid Israel's bombing campaign, CNN reported.

'Even Something Small Could Hold Clues'
'Even Something Small Could Hold Clues'

'The crash site must be secured because something small -- like a pipe or hydraulic line -- could hold a critical clue.'

Railways Plans To Increase 3,400 Mumbai Trains To...
Railways Plans To Increase 3,400 Mumbai Trains To...

'Once all the sanctioned works have been commissioned, the railways will be in a position to run 4,500 trains daily.'

Did You Know What Defence Ministry Did This Year?
Did You Know What Defence Ministry Did This Year?

India fully utilised its military modernisation budget in 2024-2025 -- the first time in five years -- and signed a record Rs 2 trillion defence contracts.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD