Mumbai man duped of Rs 1.19 cr promising high returns in share trading

The victim, who stays in Shivaji Park in Dadar, was cheated between May 2 and 28 after he came across an investment-related advertisement on social media on March 10 this year, the official said.





"After clicking on a link in the advertisement, he was added to a Whatsapp group. On May 2, he got a call from one Vinita Patodia, who promised him high returns on share investments. He invested Rs 1.19 crore in a virtual account opened by the accused. It even showed profit of Rs 15.39, which he was, however, unable to withdraw," the official said.





"The woman who had contacted him sought 10 per cent commission in advance. Following a conversation with a friend, the man approached police. A case was registered against two unidentified persons at Central Region cyber police station," he said. -- PTI

