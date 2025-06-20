HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mumbai: Man booked for sexually exploiting doc he met on dating app

Fri, 20 June 2025
22:21
image
A man was booked for allegedly sexually exploiting a doctor he met on a dating app, forcing her to undergo an abortion and also threatening to circulate her private photographs on social media, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.   

The 28-year-old complainant works in an Andheri-based hospital while the accused is a 27-year-old resident of Dongri in south Mumbai, the MIDC police station official added. 

"As per the complainant, she joined a dating app in 2023, where she came in contact with the accused. They engaged in consensual sex, during which the accused took her intimate photographs. In February this year, he forced her to undergo an abortion," the official said. 

"The accused later started avoiding the woman doctor, who found out he had got engaged to someone else. After realising that she had been cheated on the pretext of marriage, the woman got an FIR registered on Thursday. No arrests have been made. Further probe is underway," the official informed. -- PTI

