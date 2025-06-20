Modi to launch several projects Bihar's Siwan today

09:32





The PM will also address a public rally there. Modi's visit to Siwan has energised workers of the BJP, which is gearing up for the assembly elections due later this year. The party is relying heavily on the appeal of its most popular leader to boost its prospects in the upcoming elections.





To boost infrastructure in the region, the PM will inaugurate the new Vaishali-Deoria railway line project worth over Rs 400 crore and flag off a new train service on this route. Additionally, in a major fillip to connectivity in north Bihar, Modi will also flag off a Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra (Patna) and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar's Siwan district on Friday and will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects.