Lilavati Trust sues HDFC Bank CEO for Rs 1,000 cr

19:50





The legal action aims to counter what the Trust views as a coordinated campaign to malign its reputation and obstruct its operations as a public charitable institution, the Trust, which manages and runs the prestigious Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai said in a statement.





In addition to the civil suit, the Trust has also filed a criminal complaint before the Metropolitan Magistrate, Girgaon, who has issued notice to the CEO, spokesperson, and corporate communication head of HDFC Bank.





The LKMM Trust and Prashant Mehta have never been a borrower to HDFC Bank but rather a lender depositing Rs 48 crore in the form of fixed deposits and bonds, it said.





The Trust and Prashant Mehta are not connected to the affairs of Splendour Gems in any manner whatsoever as fraudulently espoused by the CEO of HDFC, it said. -- PTI

Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust on Friday said it has filed a Rs 1,000 crore civil defamation lawsuit against HDFC Bank MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, over a series of malicious, and false statements made against the Trust and its permanent trustee, Prashant Mehta.