Lilavati Trust sues HDFC Bank CEO for Rs 1,000 cr

Fri, 20 June 2025
19:50
Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust on Friday said it has filed a Rs 1,000 crore civil defamation lawsuit against HDFC Bank MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, over a series of malicious, and false statements made against the Trust and its permanent trustee, Prashant Mehta. 

The legal action aims to counter what the Trust views as a coordinated campaign to malign its reputation and obstruct its operations as a public charitable institution, the Trust, which manages and runs the prestigious Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai said in a statement. 

In addition to the civil suit, the Trust has also filed a criminal complaint before the Metropolitan Magistrate, Girgaon, who has issued notice to the CEO, spokesperson, and corporate communication head of HDFC Bank. 

The LKMM Trust and Prashant Mehta have never been a borrower to HDFC Bank but rather a lender depositing Rs 48 crore in the form of fixed deposits and bonds, it said. 

The Trust and Prashant Mehta are not connected to the affairs of Splendour Gems in any manner whatsoever as fraudulently espoused by the CEO of HDFC, it said. -- PTI

1st TEST Updates: Gill, Jaiswal hit 50s; India dominates
LIVE! Lilavati Trust sues HDFC Bank CEO for Rs 1,000 cr
'Alarming': HC raises concern over Mumbai train deaths
The Bombay high court on Friday expressed concern over deaths of commuters on Mumbai local trains, describing the situation as 'alarming', an observation coming days after five people lost their lives post-falling off a packed suburban...

Dayanidhi Maran accuses brother of 'financial crimes'
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran has accused his brother Kalanithi Maran of "financial crimes," and asked him to restore the entire shareholding position of Sun TV and related companies to their original state or...

Ratul Puri discharged in Rs 1,101 cr Moser Baer cases
An accused is discharged at the stage of charge-framing when the judiciary is persuaded that the prosecution's claims do not contain adequate prima facie evidence to suggest criminal conduct.

