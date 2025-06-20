'Iron Lady? Nixon made Indira wait for 1 hour': BJP

15:52





In a post on X, Dubey said, "Iron Lady Indira Ji, Jairam Ramesh Ji, for your information, in 1971 when Indira Gandhi Ji reached Washington to meet the US President Nixon, President Nixon made her sit in his waiting room for 1 hour."





He then urged the Congress party to reflect on its historical leadership, stating, "Today, compare it with Modi Ji's foreign policy and think about the state of the Nehru Gandhi family's policy?"





Earlier, on June 15, Dubey targeted Congress over their foreign policy in the past. Speaking about his X post against Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he alleged that Congress fell into Pakistan's trap and believed that the Chief of Pakistan Army, Asim Munir, had been invited to the White House in the USA. Speaking to ANI, Nishikant Dubey said, "The opposition, especially the Congress, has stopped reading and writing. For the last 2-3 days, the entire Congress party kept saying that Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir is going to the US. This was a trap by Pakistan. People across the country turned the opposition to Modi into opposition to the country. Today, it is known that the White House or the US military never called Asim Munir. What is the difference between the Pakistan Muslim League and Jairam Ramesh?"





Referring to the Kanishka bombing incident, when Khalistani extremists bombed an Air India flight, he said, "Big accident happened in Ahmedabad. Secondly, when the Kanishka bomb blast happened in 1985, when did Canada start its investigation? It started in 2006. Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's father was the Prime Minister of Canada from 1968 to 1984. Indira Gandhi wrote seven letters to him for 16 years...He was not replying her letters, he was not listening to her and was giving shelter to Khalistani terrorists and you are teaching us foreign policy?" --ANI

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday took a sharp dig at the Congress party and its legacy, claiming that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was once made to wait for an hour by former US President Richard Nixon during her visit to Washington in 1971.