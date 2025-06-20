Iraqi militia warns of strikes on US bases if...

08:53

Iran-backed Shia militia Kataib Hezbollah has threatened to strike United States military bases across West Asia if the US joins the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, CNN reported.





"We reaffirm, with even greater clarity, that should the United States enter into this war, the deranged (US President Donald) Trump shall forfeit all the trillions he dreams of seizing from this region," said Abu Ali al-Askari, the group's security leader, in a statement on Thursday.





"Undoubtedly, American bases throughout the region will become akin to duck-hunting grounds," he added, as quoted by CNN.





Al-Askari further threatened to shut down key maritime routes -- the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab-el-Mandeb waterway -- and warned that oil ports along the Red Sea would cease operations.





He also hinted at potential attacks on US aircraft, saying there may be 'unforeseen surprises' awaiting them in the skies.





According to CNN, the US military currently operates out of at least 27 bases in the Middle East, with 12 in continuous use for over 15 years. The network also reported that in January 2024, Kataib Hezbollah was believed by the US to have carried out a drone strike that killed three US Army soldiers and injured more than 30 at Tower 22, a small American outpost near the Syria-Jordan border.





The Islamic Resistance in Iraq -- an umbrella group that includes Kataib Hezbollah -- claimed responsibility for targeting several sites near the Jordan-Syria border, including the Al-Rukban camp, located close to Tower 22, CNN noted. -- ANI





IMAGE: Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims hold a cutout of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they attend a protest against Israeli strikes on Iran, in Baghdad, on June 16, 2025. Photograph: Ahmed Saad/Reuters