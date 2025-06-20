HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India's forex reserves rise $2.29 bn to $698.95 bn

Fri, 20 June 2025
India's forex reserves rose $2.294 billion to $698.95 billion for the week ended June 13, the RBI said on Friday. 

The overall reserves had increased by $5.17 billion to $696.65 billion for the previous reporting week ended June 6. 

Forex reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September 2024. 

For the week ended June 13, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, rose by $1.739 billion to $589.426 billion, the data released on Friday showed. 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. 

The gold reserves were up by $428 million to $86.316 billion during the week, the RBI said. 

The Special Drawing Rights also rose by $85 million to $18.756 billion, the central bank said. -- PTI

