In phone call, Putin, Xi condemn Israel strikes on Iran

09:38

An Israeli carries his dog to safety amid strikes by Iran. Nir Elias/Reuters





Escalating tensions between Iran and Israel topped the agenda of the telephone call between the two leaders in a telephone call, the Kremlin said on Thursday.





Putin and Xi discussed the results of the recent G7 Summit in Canada, noting "the flaws that emerged in the relations of the meeting's participants," TASS reported.





The call between the two leaders was "very constructive", Russian state media TASS cited Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov telling reporters at a briefing on Thursday. The two leaders strongly condemned "Israeli actions violating the UN Charter and other norms of international law" and said that the two counties "fundamentally agree that the current situation and issues related to the Iranian nuclear program can not be resolved militarily."





Xi called for a cease-fire between the two warring nations describing it as an "urgent priority," the Foreign Ministry of China said as per Xinhua media outlet.





Terming Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear facilities is extremely dangerous, Putin said that Russia stands ready to maintain close communication with China, and make joint active efforts to cool down the situation, so as to safeguard regional peace and stability.





Xi, the Chinese state media reported, noted that the international community should make efforts to de-escalate the situation and that disputes should be resolved through negotiations rather than military force. The Chinese leader urged the relevant parties to firmly support a political solution to the Iranian nuclear issue, and push the issue back to the track of political solution through dialogue and negotiation.





He further said China stands ready to continue enhancing communication and coordination with all parties, pool their efforts, uphold justice, and play a constructive role in restoring peace in West Asia. He also called on the UN Security Council to play a bigger role in this regard. -- ANI

