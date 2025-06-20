HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Himachal deputy CM, Cong MLA get death threat, probe launched

Fri, 20 June 2025
Share:
20:45
Himachal deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri/File image
Himachal deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri/File image
The Himachal Pradesh police launched an investigation into an indirect death threat made on social media against deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia, an official said on Friday. 

According to the police, a social media user shared a post on Facebook on the arrest of notorious gangster Amrish Rana. 

In the comment section, an individual wrote, "The people are demanding the sword again," to which another user by the name 'Sharp Shooter Nabahi wala' replied, "This time it will be used on a politician only." 

Asked, "For what crime?" the individual said, "Only the deputy CM and MLA Rakesh Kalia would know." 

Taking note of the conversation, complainant Arun Kumar informed police and a case was registered at the Haroli police station on Thursday night, the official said. 

Deputy CM Agnihotri, an MLA from the Haroli constituency, and Kalia, a legislator from the Gagret constituency, hail from the Una district. 

No immediate reaction was available from the duo over the threat. 

The police are probing whether those who issued the threat have any connection with gangster Rana and efforts are underway to ascertain their IP addresses to know their location, the official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st TEST Updates: Stokes strikes; Jaiswal out for 101
1st TEST Updates: Stokes strikes; Jaiswal out for 101

LIVE! Himachal deputy CM, Cong MLA get death threat
LIVE! Himachal deputy CM, Cong MLA get death threat

Iran lifts airspace curbs to evacuate 1,000 Indians
Iran lifts airspace curbs to evacuate 1,000 Indians

Mohammad Javad Hosseini, the deputy chief of mission at the Iranian embassy, said more evacuation flights could be operated in the coming days to bring back Indians if required.

How Iran-Israel war affects India's overseas trade
How Iran-Israel war affects India's overseas trade

The commerce ministry on Friday held consultations with key stakeholders, including shipping lines, exporters, container firms, and other departments, to assess the impact of the Iran-Israel conflict on India's overseas trade, an...

Declined Trump's invite to US for Lord Jagannath: Modi
Declined Trump's invite to US for Lord Jagannath: Modi

According to Misri's statement, Modi said he could not accept the invitation due to a pre-existing schedule, and invited Trump to visit India for the Quad Summit, likely later this year.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD