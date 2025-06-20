HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Govt imposes curbs on gold imported in certain forms

Fri, 20 June 2025
Share:
00:40
image
The government has imposed import curbs on certain colloidal precious metals, with an aim to check the illegal inflow of gold into India in liquid form. 

Colloidal precious metals are suspensions of gold or silver nanoparticles dispersed in liquid. 

This was necessitated to regulate import of gold in the garb of chemical compounds, an official said. 

According to industry experts, some importers were using this route for imports from countries like Thailand. 

"The import policy of items covered under CTH 2843 is revised from free to restricted with immediate effect," the directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification. 

Goods under this number include colloidal precious metals; inorganic or organic compounds of precious metals. 

The official said that imports will be allowed for industrial and manufacturing sectors, including electronics, electrical and specialised chemical industry against an import authorisation, thereby addressing the need of the domestic industry without disruption for actual use. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt imposes curbs on gold imported in certain forms
LIVE! Govt imposes curbs on gold imported in certain forms

Sonam misled probe, withheld murder details: Victim's kin
Sonam misled probe, withheld murder details: Victim's kin

He reiterated the demand for a narco test of Sonam's entire family, alleging that her relatives and friends might also have played a role in the conspiracy to murder his brother.

Crashed Dreamliner well-maintained: Air India CEO
Crashed Dreamliner well-maintained: Air India CEO

In a message to flyers, the Air India chief also said the 15 percent reduction in Air India's international wide-body fleet operations for the next few weeks is a temporary move.

'Landing Gear Extended Is Human Error'
'Landing Gear Extended Is Human Error'

'It is an indication that they had forgotten to retract the landing gear. That causes heavy drag, and you cannot accelerate or gain height too fast with a hanging gear.'

'Her Mother Is Broken With Grief'
'Her Mother Is Broken With Grief'

'We are holding up in this difficult time and hope to bring her home on Thursday morning.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD