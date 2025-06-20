Govt imposes curbs on gold imported in certain forms

00:40





Colloidal precious metals are suspensions of gold or silver nanoparticles dispersed in liquid.





This was necessitated to regulate import of gold in the garb of chemical compounds, an official said.





According to industry experts, some importers were using this route for imports from countries like Thailand.





"The import policy of items covered under CTH 2843 is revised from free to restricted with immediate effect," the directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification.





Goods under this number include colloidal precious metals; inorganic or organic compounds of precious metals.





The official said that imports will be allowed for industrial and manufacturing sectors, including electronics, electrical and specialised chemical industry against an import authorisation, thereby addressing the need of the domestic industry without disruption for actual use. -- PTI

