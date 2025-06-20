HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

English empowering not shameful, must be taught: Rahul

Fri, 20 June 2025
Share:
14:54
image
English is "empowering" not "shameful" and must be taught to every child, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday and alleged that the BJP-RSS don't want poor children to learn this language because they don't want them to ask questions and attain equality. 

Gandhi's comments came a day after Home Minister Amit Shah's reported remarks on English. In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "English is not a dam, it is a bridge. English is not shameful, it is empowering. English is not a chain -- it is a tool to break the chains." "The BJP-RSS don't want poor kids of India to learn English - because they don't want you to ask questions, move ahead, and attain equality," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. 

In today's world, English is as important as one's mother tongue because it will provide employment and boost one's confidence, Gandhi said. "Every language of India has soul, culture, knowledge. We have to cherish them -- and at the same time teach English to every child. This is the path to an India that competes with the world, that gives every child an equal opportunity," the former Congress president said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! English empowering not shameful, must be taught: Rahul
LIVE! English empowering not shameful, must be taught: Rahul

Delhi-Pune Air India flight suffers bird hit
Delhi-Pune Air India flight suffers bird hit

Air India Pune-bound flight from Delhi suffered a bird hit on Friday, forcing the airline to cancel its return journey.

'After Marathi, Hindi Will Destroy Gujarati'
'After Marathi, Hindi Will Destroy Gujarati'

'I don't know whether the top Gujarati leaders of Indian politics (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah) in Delhi realise that the narrative of Hindi‑Hindu‑Hindustan will eventually destroy their own...

1st Test Updates: England opt to bowl; Sudharsan debuts
1st Test Updates: England opt to bowl; Sudharsan debuts

Sitaare Zameen Par Review: Crowd-Pleaser
Sitaare Zameen Par Review: Crowd-Pleaser

Mayur Sanap wishes there was more to a this feel-good exercise that never reaches the dramatic heights it is aiming for.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD