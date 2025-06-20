Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Assam's Dibrugarh

21:01





According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 km at 2.06 pm (IST).





The NCS reported that the earthquake occurred at a latitude of 27.60 N and a longitude of 94.97 E. EQ of M: 3.0, on June 20, 19:14:06 IST, Lat: 27.60 N, Long: 94.97 E, Depth: 7 Km, Location: Dibrugarh, Assam.





NCS posted on X.There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.





More details are awaited. -- ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter Scale hit Assam's Dibrugarh on Friday, the National Center for Seismology said.