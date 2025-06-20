Delhi records cleanest air since September last year

21:44





According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 75 at 4 pm, marking the cleanest air in the capital since September 28, when it was 67.





The city recorded AQI readings of 89, 80 and 96 on June 19, June 18 and June 17 respectively -- all falling within the "satisfactory" range.





On Monday, the air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category, with a reading of 111. -- PTI

Delhi recorded its cleanest air since September last year on Friday, with the Air Quality Index remaining in the "satisfactory" category for a fourth consecutive day and settling at 75.