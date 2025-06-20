HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi records cleanest air since September last year

Fri, 20 June 2025
Share:
21:44
image
Delhi recorded its cleanest air since September last year on Friday, with the Air Quality Index remaining in the "satisfactory" category for a fourth consecutive day and settling at 75.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 75 at 4 pm, marking the cleanest air in the capital since September 28, when it was 67.

The city recorded AQI readings of 89, 80 and 96 on June 19, June 18 and June 17 respectively -- all falling within the "satisfactory" range. 

On Monday, the air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category, with a reading of 111. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st TEST Updates: Gill, Pant build India's total on Day 1
1st TEST Updates: Gill, Pant build India's total on Day 1

LIVE! Himachal deputy CM, Cong MLA get death threat
LIVE! Himachal deputy CM, Cong MLA get death threat

Air India cancels 8 flights; bookings decline by up to 20%
Air India cancels 8 flights; bookings decline by up to 20%

Air India has cancelled eight flights, including four international services, on Friday due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons, the airline said.

220 crash victims identified, 202 bodies handed over
220 crash victims identified, 202 bodies handed over

Over a week after 270 people were killed in the Ahmedabad plane crash, 220 victims have been identified through DNA tests, and the mortal remains of 202 of them were handed over to their families, a Gujarat minister said on Friday.

Will Tharoor join BJP? Union min Suresh Gopi says.....
Will Tharoor join BJP? Union min Suresh Gopi says.....

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Friday said that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has to decide whether he wants to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and the changes seen in him were the outcome of understanding the people's interests.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD