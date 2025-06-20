Classroom graft case: Sisodia appears before ACB

11:48

The ACB had summoned AAP leaders Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged graft in the construction of classrooms in government schools. Jain appeared before the agency on June 6.





The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools. PTI

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for questioning in an alleged graft case related to the construction of classrooms in government schools here, officials said.