Chinese student who drugged, raped women gets life term

The student identified as Zou Zhenhao (28) was convicted of attacks on 10 women in England and China between 2019-2023. However, investigators said they had identified 50 further victims in videos he recorded using cameras in his homes. Judge Rosina Cottage announced that Zou would serve a life sentence with a minimum term of 24 years before he can be considered for release.





During the hearing, Judge Cottage said, "You are a very bright young man, you appeared to the world to be well-to-do, ambitious and charming, but that charming mask hid the fact you were a sexual predator," who showed no reaction as the sentence was announced.





She stated that some of the victims of Zou had sent him messages challenging him about what he had done, but that he had "gaslit" them by telling them they were willing to have sex, The New York Times reported. During the sentencing hearing on Thursday, statements of three of his victims were read aloud, and they mentioned suffering long-term psychological damage.





One woman said she was "consumed by terror, confusion, anger and shame" after she regained consciousness after an attack. Zou is originally from Dongguan, a province in China called Guangdong. At the time of rapes, Zou Zhenhao was studying mechanical engineering at University College London. He targeted women he met through the student community and using social media and dating websites. According to police, all his victims are believed to be Chinese. -- ANI

