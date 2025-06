Chandrasekaran pays tribute to AI victims at TaMo AGM

17:59





Chandrasekaran, who is also chairman of Tata Sons, stated that the Tata Group will miss out its former chairman Ratan Tata, who died last year.





This was the first AGM of a Tata Group company that Chandrasekaran has attended since the June 12 plane crash.





He had not attended the AGMs of two other group companies -- TCS and TCPL -- which took place earlier this week.





Chandrasekaran said: "Going forward, volatility will continue to mark economic cycles -- from widespread geopolitical conflicts, military escalations, the redrawing of supply chains and tariff regimes, to AI and energy transition. Nowhere are all these disruptions visible more than in the automotive sector."





"...Now I would like to share a few thoughts. There is a lot to talk about today. First thought I would like us to begin with a moment of silence to honour those who lost their lives, along with all the families and loved ones affected by Air India flight (AI)171 tragedy," he said in his address to the shareholders.





The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12.





All but one on board the plane died along with 29 on the ground when the aircraft smashed into a medical complex in the Meghaninagar area of the city shortly after its take-off.





After observing one-minute silence, Chandrasekaran resumed his address and said, "My thoughts are with them, and I know yours are too."





"This has been a long and unsettling week for all of us as a nation, as a Group, and at a very human level, navigating an enormous gulf of sorrow, grief and uncertainty all at the same time." -- PTI

