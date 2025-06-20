Centralised Registry Of Lawyers, Law Firms Soon

10:42





"This organisation will ensure that voices from every region and practice level are included in the policy dialogues," BCI said.





The Council was responding to the Society of Indian Law Firms' opposition to the entry of foreign lawyers and law firms into the country.





In its press release, the BCI said SILF did not represent the broad spectrum of Indian law firms. "It functions primarily as a closed group dominated by a few large, well-established firms. Its stance and actions do not reflect the concerns or aspirations of more than 90 per cent of India's smaller or emerging law firms," the BCI said.





The Council, which is the apex lawyers' representative and governance body, had on June 14 constituted a high-level committee chaired by senior advocate Cyril Shroff, the managing partner of law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, to examine concerns around the May 2025 notification on the entry and operation of foreign lawyers and law firms in India.





Shortly after this, on June 17, SILF formed a committee of lawyers, headed by Shardul Shroff to suggest changes to the recently notified BCI rules allowing foreign lawyers and law firms to work in India.





The BCI said the feedback it had received indicated that SILF has historically acted to preserve its members' commercial interests at the expense of young, deserving Indian lawyers and new legal practices striving to grow in an increasingly competitive and global legal arena.





The lawyers' governing body also alleged that law firms comprising SILF had maintained close affiliations with major foreign legal firms, enabling them to create a 'parallel legal services economy, wherein foreign legal work is funnelled through select Indian firms'.





-- Bhavini Mishra, Business Standard

The Bar Council of India is in the process of preparing a centralised registry of all law firms and lawyers to establish a democratically elected, pan-India organisation of Indian law firms, the lawyers' governing body said.