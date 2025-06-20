HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Can Trump simply order strikes against Iran?

Fri, 20 June 2025
The question being projected by the White House as President Donald Trump mulls an offensive strike against Iran is: Will he or won't he?

It has blown right by something that should come earlier in the process, but hasn't gotten much attention: Can he?

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle -- but mostly Democrats at this point -- have proposals to limit Trump's ability to simply launch strikes against Iran.

"We shouldn't go to war without a vote of Congress," Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead' Wednesday.

Kaine has been trying for more than a decade to repeal the post-9/11 authorization for the use of military force that presidents from both parties have leaned on to launch military strikes.

Congress hasn't declared war in 80-plus years. The strictest reading of the Constitution suggests Trump, or any president, should go to Congress to declare war before attacking another country.

Read more here. 

