Can Trump simply order strikes against Iran?

The question being projected by the White House as President Donald Trump mulls an offensive strike against Iran is: Will he or won't he?
It has blown right by something that should come earlier in the process, but hasn't gotten much attention: Can he?
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle -- but mostly Democrats at this point -- have proposals to limit Trump's ability to simply launch strikes against Iran.
"We shouldn't go to war without a vote of Congress," Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead' Wednesday.
Kaine has been trying for more than a decade to repeal the post-9/11 authorization for the use of military force that presidents from both parties have leaned on to launch military strikes.
Congress hasn't declared war in 80-plus years. The strictest reading of the Constitution suggests Trump, or any president, should go to Congress to declare war before attacking another country.