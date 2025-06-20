HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bihar BJP MLA disqualified from assembly following conviction in assault case

Fri, 20 June 2025
Share:
23:02
BJP MLA from Alinagar constituency Mishrilal Yadav/ANI Photo
BJP MLA from Alinagar constituency Mishrilal Yadav/ANI Photo
Bihar BJP MLA from Alinagar constituency, Mishrilal Yadav, was on Friday disqualified from the state Assembly following his conviction in an assault case of 2019 by the MP/MLA Court of Darbhanga district.

According to a notification issued by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, Yadav's disqualification shall be in effect from May 27, 2025, the date of his "conviction and sentence", in accordance with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act.

The MP/MLA Court of Darbhanga district on May 27 sentenced Yadav and his associate to two years imprisonment each in connection with an assault case of 2019.

Suman Kumar Diwakar, additional district and sessions judge of the Special MP/MLA court of Darbhanga had also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Mishri Lal Yadav and Suresh Yadav each.

Yadav had earlier filed an appeal against the verdict of the court awarding him three-month jail and a fine of Rs 500.

The Special Judge cum Additional chief judicial magistrate Karuna Nidhi Prasad Arya of the special MP/MLA court in Darbhanga in February 2025 had sentenced the duo to three-month imprisonment each for voluntarily causing hurt to one Umesh Mishra in January 2019. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st TEST Updates: Gill, Jaiswal hit tons as India dominate
1st TEST Updates: Gill, Jaiswal hit tons as India dominate

LIVE! Pak PM Sharif reaffirms willingness to talk with India
LIVE! Pak PM Sharif reaffirms willingness to talk with India

Air India cancels 8 flights; bookings decline by up to 20%
Air India cancels 8 flights; bookings decline by up to 20%

Air India has cancelled eight flights, including four international services, on Friday due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons, the airline said.

220 crash victims identified, 202 bodies handed over
220 crash victims identified, 202 bodies handed over

Over a week after 270 people were killed in the Ahmedabad plane crash, 220 victims have been identified through DNA tests, and the mortal remains of 202 of them were handed over to their families, a Gujarat minister said on Friday.

Will Tharoor join BJP? Union min Suresh Gopi says.....
Will Tharoor join BJP? Union min Suresh Gopi says.....

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Friday said that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has to decide whether he wants to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and the changes seen in him were the outcome of understanding the people's interests.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD